Tornadoes, Wind & Hail hit southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The first significant round of severe weather hit Southern Minnesota Thursday afternoon and evening with confirmed tornadoes, damaging winds and hail.
The first storm was a confirmed tornado near Redwood Falls. The National Weather Service issued that tornado warning around 5:15.
Tornado warnings were issued following that for Brown and Watonwan counties. Another tornado was reported near Godahl around 6:45 Thursday evening.
The storms continued to move south and southeast, eventually moving through the St. James area. The storm caused damage to a turkey barn along highway 60.
Along with the tornadoes and strong wind came heavy rain and hail.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.