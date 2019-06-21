Tornadoes, Wind & Hail hit southern Minnesota

Tornadoes reported near Redwood Falls and Godahl

Tornadoes, Wind & Hail hit southern Minnesota
Tornado near Redwood Falls, MN. Photo submitted by Michele Taylor-Nordhausen (Source: Michele Taylor-Nordhausen)
By Mitch Keegan | June 20, 2019 at 8:08 PM CDT - Updated June 20 at 8:09 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The first significant round of severe weather hit Southern Minnesota Thursday afternoon and evening with confirmed tornadoes, damaging winds and hail.

Tornado near Redwood Falls, MN. Photo submitted by Michele Taylor-Nordhausen
Tornado near Redwood Falls, MN. Photo submitted by Michele Taylor-Nordhausen (Source: Michele Taylor-Nordhausen)

The first storm was a confirmed tornado near Redwood Falls. The National Weather Service issued that tornado warning around 5:15.

Tornado near Redwood Falls, MN. Photo by Robert Halvorson
Tornado near Redwood Falls, MN. Photo by Robert Halvorson (Source: Robert Halvorson)

Tornado warnings were issued following that for Brown and Watonwan counties. Another tornado was reported near Godahl around 6:45 Thursday evening.

The storms continued to move south and southeast, eventually moving through the St. James area. The storm caused damage to a turkey barn along highway 60.

Storm damage near St. James, MN along MN Highway 60. Photo by Michael Lundgren
Storm damage near St. James, MN along MN Highway 60. Photo by Michael Lundgren (Source: Michael Lundgren)

Along with the tornadoes and strong wind came heavy rain and hail.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.