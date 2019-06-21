Walz has successful surgery, takes back power from Lt. Gov.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz ends the temporary transfer of power to Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan following a successful surgery on his left knee.
The surgery was done to fix a medial meniscus tear - an injury common for runners like the governor.
Walz transferred power to Lieutenant Governor prior to that surgery which began yesterday afternoon, lasting the duration of general anesthesia.
He expects to be back in the office Monday and fully recovered in under six weeks.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.