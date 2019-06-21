Walz has successful surgery, takes back power from Lt. Gov.

Walz has successful surgery, takes back power from Lt. Gov.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz addresses a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) (Source: Jim Mone)
June 21, 2019 at 10:17 AM CDT - Updated June 21 at 10:17 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz ends the temporary transfer of power to Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan following a successful surgery on his left knee.

The surgery was done to fix a medial meniscus tear - an injury common for runners like the governor.

Walz transferred power to Lieutenant Governor prior to that surgery which began yesterday afternoon, lasting the duration of general anesthesia.

He expects to be back in the office Monday and fully recovered in under six weeks.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.