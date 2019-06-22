Blue Sky Mercantile 1st anniversary celebration

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Formerly known as Arizona Olive Oil – Blue Sky Mercantile celebrated its 1st anniversary this week.
Throughout the week, customers had the opportunity to win prizes and explore cooking options with the products.
The store re-branded itself to embody the farm that produces a majority of the food and produce.
The store features a variety of oils and vinegars to fit almost anyone’s palate.
Every Wednesday store owner, Lisa Phillips, creates and tries different recipes.
“It changes how you do everything, if you just think oh, I’m just going to put salt and pepper on that or ketchup – and you try something different, like we have a smoked fig balsamic BBQ sauce, never had fig BBQ sauce before – and it’s amazing. So you just change everything – I fry our potatoes in the bacon olive oil or the zesty onion. It just gives it a little something else," Phillips said.
Phillips says shopping at Blue Sky forces you to think outside of the box in trying all of the different vinegars and olive oils.
The vendors that reside in the store also have a variety of produce, soaps, and more.
