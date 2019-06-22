Donut eating contest at Schmidt’s Bakery

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - St. James is celebrating Railroad Days this weekend.
This year, 96–year–old Schmidt Bakery hosted its first ever donut eating contest.
Four sets of age groups battled it out to see who could eat their donut the fastest.
The competition took some strategy.
The string was measured to accommodate the contestants, who were asked to keep their hands behind their back, then they proceeded to chomp away as fast as possible.
The winners earned a Schmidt's Bakery T–Shirt.
“We thought that this would be the coolest idea, because what would be better than eating a donut. You know, you would think that it’s really easy to eat a donut on a string but you can see just from today that there’s no way you can do it as easy,” manager Kris Engelbrecht said.
Schmidt’s hopes to continue hosting the competition at future Railroad Days in St. James
