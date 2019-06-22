MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Efforts are underway to revive Washington Park, on Fourth Street between Mulberry and Washington Streets in Mankato.
That includes the INFUSE: Artists on Main Street Project to Activate Washington Park.
The project received $10,000 for artist-led projects.
The City Center Partnership matched the grant.
One project includes performances of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
“So our goal with providing the funding was to bring more life and art into the City Center, and this year we really wanted to focus on green space, which is a very nice one here at Washington Park," said Dan White with the City Center Partnership.
The performance takes place tomorrow at four P.M. at the park.
