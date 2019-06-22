Friends of Minneopa State Park celebrate summer solstice

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The group ‘Friends of Minneopa State Park’ is celebrating the longest day of the year with nature, friends and live music.
This is the third year the nonprofit group has held a festival for summer solstice at the park.
The group prides themselves on being able to offer free family activities year-round and keeping youth active.
“With so many kids not getting outdoors it’s a good thing to do, and it’s fun to watch the little children seeing things for the first time, really enjoying themselves, besides camping and all that, they come here and do a lot of other activities,” said president of the Friends of Minneopa State Park, Linda Engstrom.
The Friends of Minneopa State Park recently received a $3,000 grant from the State Parks and Trails Council and planted 20 new trees in the park.
The Summer Solstice Celebration kicks off again at 11 in the morning on June 22.
