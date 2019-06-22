Local teams compete in trap shooting state tournament

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) -High schools from all over Minnesota competed Friday in the MSHSL 2019 trap shooting state tournament.
Student athletes needed to qualify for this event last week.
“We shoot Wednesday’s and Sunday’s, we shoot quite often actually and then we had to place in the top 40 at Alexandria,” Blake Legred, United South Central senior, said.
Each athlete shoots five shots per post, there is five posts and two rounds for a total of 50 shots. This is followed by a break and another two rounds. Local teams that attended the event included Tri–City United, they placed sixth with 479 points, Fairmont who placed 9th with 475 points, Alden–Conger took 19th with 464 points and United South Central ended up in 26th with 460 points.
Athletes as well as their coaches enjoy being out and showcasing their craft.
“Exceptionally fun. I’ve shot a lot of this my whole life, I’ve been doing this since I was their age and I’ve done very well at it but this is awesome, I mean unbelievable just to watch them grow,” Patrick Gottberg, United South Central coach, said.
New Prague won the team competition with a score of 484. Woodrow Glazer of New Prague won the individual competition with a perfect 100 points.
