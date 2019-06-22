Local teams compete in trap shooting state tournament

Each athlete shoots five shots per post, there is five posts and two rounds for a total of 50 shots. This is followed by a break and another two rounds. Local teams that attended the event included Tri–City United, they placed sixth with 479 points, Fairmont who placed 9th with 475 points, Alden–Conger took 19th with 464 points and United South Central ended up in 26th with 460 points.