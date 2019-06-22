Mankato firefighters respond to two incidents Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato firefighters responded to two different structure fires Saturday morning, according to a press release from the City of Mankato.
At 4:37 a.m., crews were notified of a structure fire at 603 South Fourth Street, the press release said.
The attached car port was on fire, and the fire was spreading to the house.
Crews put out the fire, and nobody was in the house at the time of the incident.
According to the press release, damages are estimated at $60,000.
Public Safety also responded to a structure fire at 205 Lincoln Street at 5:48 a.m.
The fire was contained to the breezeway of the house, the press release said.
The fire was extinguished, and there were no reported injuries.
Those damages are estimated at $15,000.
The causes for both fires are still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.