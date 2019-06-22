NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - New Ulm Pollinator Park held a BioBlitz event.
The event utilizes a phone application to assist scientists and naturalists as they identify and inventory different living organisms.
Pollinator Park is taking action to revive the life of bees, butterflies and hummingbirds, which are needed to pollinate plants that provide Minnesota crops including fruits, vegetables and herbs.
“One in three bites are actually related to pollinators – so us as consumers it’s super important that we have a good population of pollinators that are going to be helping our food supply,” volunteer Addeline Theis said.
According to caregiver of the park, Deb Steinberg, the milk weed is the only plant the monarch caterpillar will eat, and though it’s a weed it holds a significant role in pollination.
