NWS: 3 tornadoes touched down Thursday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The National Weather Service says three tornadoes have been confirmed in southcentral Minnesota Thursday.
The first report to the NWS was a funnel cloud near Belview in Redwood County just after 5:00. Around 5:30 a tornado was reported about 6 miles NW of Clements in Redwood County.
As the storms moved southeast, just after 6:40, a Watonwan County Deputy reported a tornado near Godahl. On Friday, members of the National Weather Service from the Twin Cities office in Chanhassen did a storm damage survey.
Preliminary results have identified three tornadoes. An EF-1 tornado occurred in Redwood county between Redwood Falls and Wabasso. An EF-0 tornado occurred in Brown County two miles south of Leavenworth.
An EF-0 tornado occurred in far northern Watonwan County about a half mile southeast of Godahl. The St. James airport weather station measured a wind gust of 78 mph just before 7:20 PM Thursday.
There were also several reports of wind damage and large hail. Some turkey barns were significantly damaged near St. James.
On the Enhanced Fujita scale, a tornado rated EF-0 has winds between 65 and 85 mph. An EF-1 tornado has winds between 86 and 110 mph.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.