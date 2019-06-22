NWS: 3 tornadoes touched down Thursday

NWS: 3 tornadoes touched down Thursday
Tornado near Redwood Falls, MN. Photo submitted by Michele Taylor-Nordhausen (Source: Michele Taylor-Nordhausen)
By Mitch Keegan | June 22, 2019 at 1:06 PM CDT - Updated June 22 at 1:07 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The National Weather Service says three tornadoes have been confirmed in southcentral Minnesota Thursday.

The first report to the NWS was a funnel cloud near Belview in Redwood County just after 5:00. Around 5:30 a tornado was reported about 6 miles NW of Clements in Redwood County.

As the storms moved southeast, just after 6:40, a Watonwan County Deputy reported a tornado near Godahl. On Friday, members of the National Weather Service from the Twin Cities office in Chanhassen did a storm damage survey.

Tree damage caused by tornado in Redwood County
Tree damage caused by tornado in Redwood County (Source: National Weather Service)

Preliminary results have identified three tornadoes. An EF-1 tornado occurred in Redwood county between Redwood Falls and Wabasso. An EF-0 tornado occurred in Brown County two miles south of Leavenworth.

Tree damaged caused by EF-0 tornado in Brown County
Tree damaged caused by EF-0 tornado in Brown County (Source: National Weather Service)

An EF-0 tornado occurred in far northern Watonwan County about a half mile southeast of Godahl. The St. James airport weather station measured a wind gust of 78 mph just before 7:20 PM Thursday.

There were also several reports of wind damage and large hail. Some turkey barns were significantly damaged near St. James.

Tornado near Redwood Falls, MN. Photo by Robert Halvorson
Tornado near Redwood Falls, MN. Photo by Robert Halvorson (Source: Robert Halvorson)

On the Enhanced Fujita scale, a tornado rated EF-0 has winds between 65 and 85 mph. An EF-1 tornado has winds between 86 and 110 mph.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.