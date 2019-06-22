Play Ball! heads to Minnesota Lake

MINNESOTA LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Maple River Chamber of Commerce hosted the Play Ball Minnesota Youth Clinic today at Bud Kroenke Field.
Due to weather adversity the first half of the clinic was held indoors.
Boys and girls of the community, ages 6 to 13, were taught the fundamentals of hitting, throwing, and fielding by members of the Minnesota Twins organization.
Minnesota Lake is among a group of 38 clinics held throughout the Upper Midwest.
“We’re very grateful that the Twins selected us and the Maple River chamber sponsored the event – but the Maple River baseball association worked very closely with us to get this event off the ground,” President of Maple River Chamber of Commerce, Tara Garbes said.
The clinic gives kids the chance to gain valuable knowledge and encouragement from wise baseball advocates.
“Baseball being what it is these days, a lot of kids have other options of things to do. So, when we have a chance to get out in the community and have a conversation with a kid whether it’s just about baseball or it’s just about what’s going on in their life and their favorite movie – it’s a good opportunity for us to advocate for the game of baseball,” team clinician Jay Brown said.
The free of charge traveling clinic was founded by former MLB catcher and Twins scout Angelo Giuliani in 1961.
