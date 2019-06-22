Pub Crawl educates community on historic downtown

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society invited the community on a historic pub crawl on Cherry Street Plaza and Ss Front Street.
Community members stopped at Rounders, Blue Bricks and Pub 500 as they learned about the history of Front Street.
Some of that history includes the current local businesses and the businesses that used to be in their place.
“We really want people to just take a look at the buildings, look at the architecture and just think about all the people that have already walked that space, and so although it’s a fun little history walking tour with a twist by stopping at bars, it is still yet a history walking tour to learn about our downtown core that really has changed a lot in the last 100 years,” said Blue Earth County Historical Society director, Jessica Potter.
Potter says the Historical Society has been educating the public on the history of downtown Mankato for around ten years.
