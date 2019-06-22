St. Peter wins fishing tournament

“The growth has been exponential. When we just started last year, this conference was only 18 boats and today we have 52 so if that tells you anything about the growth of this sport, it is pretty amazing to watch. Last year, state wide we had about 71 schools that participated and I’m not sure what the number is this year but in our conference alone we have eight high schools represented in our conference here today,” Breanna Ludeman, Lake Crystal coach, said.