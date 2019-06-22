St. Peter wins fishing tournament

CLEVELAND, Minn. (KEYC) -Young fisherman were out on Lake Jefferson and Lake German today as they competed in the Minnesota B.A.S.S. junior nation tournament in the southern conference.
Boats launched between 7 and 8 Friday morning and returned between 1 and 2 in the afternoon. The teams catch as many fish as they can and take the weight of the heaviest 5.
“The experience, going out, waking up early I mean that kind of sucks, but waking up early, coming in late, catching all the big fish, just catching fish in general is just fun itself,” Brogan Hanson, St. Peter sophomore, said.
The sport of fishing in high school’s around southern Minnesota is growing rapidly.
“The growth has been exponential. When we just started last year, this conference was only 18 boats and today we have 52 so if that tells you anything about the growth of this sport, it is pretty amazing to watch. Last year, state wide we had about 71 schools that participated and I’m not sure what the number is this year but in our conference alone we have eight high schools represented in our conference here today,” Breanna Ludeman, Lake Crystal coach, said.
After a long day on the water St. Peter’s Brogan Hanson and Jagger Kennedy got the win with a weight of 20.18 pounds. Waterville came in second with 17.55 pounds and Lake Crystal nabbed the third place spot with 17.43 pounds. St. Clair finished with weights of 9.51 and 8.68.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.