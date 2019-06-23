Lancers ready for summer ahead

ST. CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) - The St. Clair Days Parade Saturday featured a performance by the Mankato Area 77 Lancers, who have a busy summer ahead of them.
For members of the Lancers, performing in the parade is a way for them to support a community that supports them.
“We have some members in our band from here, and there’s a lot of people who give us support throughout the season," said senior drum major Keely Schuck.
Schuck has been with the Lancers for five years, but she said she is excited to perform in this particular parade for the first time.
The parade is not their only performance for the summer.
The group will give a pre-show performance for the Thunder of Drums competition and are also planning a trip to Texas.
“The biggest thing we’ve got is a parade on the Fourth of July, and I actually just got an email about that. They’re looking at about 50,000 people for that parade, so everything is definitely bigger in Texas," said director Michael Thursby.
They'll be visiting Round Rock, Dallas and San Antonio.
Schuck said she’s looking forward to visiting the state and that she enjoys being part of the team.
“I enjoy the other people I get to spend the time with and making music and sharing it with people around the state, around the country and around our local area," she said.
Thunder of Drums is on July ninth at Minnesota State University’s Blakeslee Stadium.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.