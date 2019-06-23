St. Peter Farmers’ Market opens for the summer

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s farmers’ market season and the St. Peter Farmers’ Market kicked off their summer Saturday.
They are open Tuesdays from three to six and on Saturdays from 8:30 to noon.
Organizers say they’ll be around until October.
Visitors can find fresh food and homemade crafts.
“Well I love, I love to feed people, and so this is my chance to go ahead and make treats for people, and, you know, give them a little highlight to come and see everybody, see what everyone’s growing, see what they’re doing and it’s just a fun, a fun atmosphere and a good event. I really enjoy doing this," said seller Nicole Jensen.
The market is located at the corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue.
