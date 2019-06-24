August Schell Brewing Company hosts bees on roof, plans to sell honey

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - At August Schell Brewing Company, it’s almost time to harvest the honey from the three beehives that live on their roof.
The company has been hosting the bees for a family acquaintance for two months.
“They’re Ritchie Schaefer’s bees, and he actually came to a barley day we had out at Starkeller," said the company’s president, Ted Marti.
The Starkeller is another family brewery.
Marti said Schaefer plans to harvest next week.
“He was fairly surprised how quickly the hives filled up, so it looks like we’re going to get two harvests here, and so I believe probably the second harvest is when we’ll have honey available for sale in the gift shop. And then we also will use it out in the Starkeller. We make a charcuterie plate, and we’ll serve it on that with it," he said.
The brewery gardens are part of what make it a great place to raise the bees.
According to a Department of Natural Resources news release, pollinators like bees are important to Minnesota’s environmental health, and people can help pollinators by planting a variety of flowers like the brewery does and by providing nesting sites.
The family said this is one way they are raising awareness for bees.
“Bees are just a huge part of pollination in our food source in the world, and to have them here and producing honey is our own little personal contribution to that part," said Jodi Marti, the special projects coordinator for the company.
Marti echoed her thoughts.
“It isn’t so much the fact that they’re on our roof, but the fact that, you know, if you have flowers, you know, it’s a great place to have bees, and it’s important for everybody," he said.
