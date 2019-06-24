Brown inks professional deal overseas

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After taking a year off, former MSU-Mankato men’s basketball star, Charlie Brown, just inked a deal to play professional basketball overseas.
The guard signed a free agent deal with a team out of Germany (BG Topstar Leitershofen/Stadtbergen) to continue his basketball career at the next level.
Brown played for the Mavs for two seasons after transferring to the program from Missouri Southern State.
Brown started all 34 games in the 2017-2018 season in his senior year.
The play-maker shot almost 50 percent from the field that year and led the MSU offense by averaging almost 17 points and four assists per game.
Brown also helped the Mavs advance to the Sweet 16 in his final season with the squad.
