Casting with Cops at Mill Pond

SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Police officers from St. Peter and North Mankato as well as the Nicollet County Sherriff’s Office gathered today for Casting with Cops.
The first 30 kids to sign up received a free pole, hook and bait.
They fished, and enjoyed music and activities at Mill Pond at Riverside Park.
According to local police officers, law enforcement continues to aim toward breaking down barriers and growing relationships with the kids of the community.
“Yeah I mean, this is an awesome opportunity for us as cops to get out here and just give back to the community and kind of embrace those relationships – and obviously if we are out in the community they can come up and recognize us from this event and obviously improve relationships moving forward,” St. Peter police officer Jon Hughes said.
Participating kids got fishing advice from onsite fishing pros.
Afterward, the fish were safely returned to the pond.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.