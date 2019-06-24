Cobra helicopter honors veterans in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - A cobra helicopter arrived in Fairmont Monday after traveling over 1800 miles across the country.
At around 9:30 Monday morning, the helicopter was greeted by veterans and their families as it arrived at I-90 exit 102.
Soon after, it was adorned with American flags.
This 1966 model was used in the army, though its exact history is still unknown.
After the flags were placed, the helicopter was escorted to Fairmont Municipal Airport for a small gathering.
For Vietnam War veteran Steven Chase, having the helicopter in Fairmont is moving.
“Well this is a sign of like, ‘Welcome home, veterans.’ The Vietnam veterans never had a welcome home, and this represents it to some of them," he said.
Chase was also involved in the paperwork to acquire the helicopter.
Those involved competed with four other states to receive it and found out it was coming to Minnesota at the beginning of June.
“We wanted to be able to join along with the other communities to get that complete recognition of all of our veterans," said Jim Miller, a veteran and the chairman of the Martin County Veterans Memorial.
The helicopter’s final resting place will be at the Martin County Veterans Memorial.
Chase said people should visit the helicopter if they can.
“And a lot of people will stop just because they know that this thing saved a lot of lives," he said.
The helicopter is not at the memorial yet, but officials say they have the next year to place it there.
