Construction started on new Mankato roundabout

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Many motorists have noticed construction began last week on the intersection of Madison Avenue and Haefner Drive.
A new $1.7 million dollar roundabout is being installed to improve safety at the intersection.
This project received a local road improvement grant for $687,000.
From there, the cost is split between the city and county.
Officials say the changes will enhance utilities, safety and sidewalks.
“Motorists on the North and South legs of Haefner Drive weren’t confident in making decisions, became impatient and were making choices to pull out into traffic when they in fact shouldn’t have,” explained Blue Earth County Engineer Ryan Thilges.
Construction is expected to continue until late August or early September, depending on weather.
