FCC gives residents tips for avoiding robocalls

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday, during their Midwest Rural Tour, Federal Communications Commission officials gave advice on how you can protect yourself from robocalls.
Some advice includes not answering calls from people you don’t know and not giving out personal information.
They also informed residents about different scams, such as the one–ring scam, where your phone only rings once, and the grandparents’ scam.
“Mostly it affects older adults, so you will get a call that says, you know, your grandson or granddaughter has been detained, and you need to pay a certain amount of money right away," said Keyla Hernandez-Ulloa from the FCC.
The FCC also recommends that people should hang up if the caller asks them to hit a button to stop getting calls and to call numbers that you can verify on official websites, bills or statements.
