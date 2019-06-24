The Fillin’ Station Coffeehouse debuts Backdoor Bazaar

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fillin' Station Coffeehouse in Mankato debuted The Backdoor Bazaar today.
Local artists and vendors had the chance to showcase their talents.
Visitors could find everything from threads to crystals to locally sourced bees wax candles.
The artist and vendor market had a unique spin to the acquired talent.
Fillin' Station regulars were asked to come out and display their passions at the event.
Lindsey Schaefer, the Art Coordinator, says the motivation for the vendors was to allow everyday Fillin' Station customers to have a day for themselves.
“A lot of the art venders are various artists that I, myself, knew from planning art at the Fillin’ Station as well as a lot of customers who come in here I would talk to them about this idea and they had things to offer and sell so I say hey sign up,” Schaefer said.
The environment allowed for people to engage with local creatives.
The Backdoor Bazaar hopes to make another appearance in the late summer and – or early fall.
