Lets Talk PoP: Probability of Precipitation

For example: let us say that a meteorologist is 100% confident (C) that rain will occur over Mankato, MN. However only 40% of Mankato will see measurable rain. Take our equation, break down our percents into decimal form and you have C = 1 (100%), A = 0.4 (40%). Multiply it out and the final answer reveals there is a 0.4 or 40% chance of rain at any given point across the city.