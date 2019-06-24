UPDATE: Stolen statue located

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Just after 11:30 Monday morning, Mankato police reported the stolen statue had been found. No other information is available.
Original post: Police are seeking information about a stolen sculpture, Desert Big Horn. It was last seen June 21 and reported missing on June 23.
A $500 reward, sponsored by Twin Rivers Council for the Arts and City Center Partnership, is being offered to anyone providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.
Please contact the Mankato Department of Public Safety at 507-387-8780 with any information.
This is the second incident involving a sculpture in a little over a month, after two women were caught on video damaging a mother and baby statue.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.