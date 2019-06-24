Mankato Police Say Weekend Fires are Acts of Arson

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One man is in custody following two structure fires over the weekend that police said are connected acts of arson.
Police arrested 31 -year-old Dosman K. Charles Saturday evening in connection to the arson.
Firefighters responded to the fires early Saturday morning.
Mankato authorities said at 4:37 a.m. Saturday, crews were notified of a structure fire at 603 South Fourth Street.
An attached car port was on fire, and the fire began spreading to the house.
Crews put out the fire, and said no one was in the house at the time of the incident.
Public Safety also responded to a structure fire at 205 Lincoln Street just before six Saturday morning.
A report shows the fire was contained to the breezeway of the house.
There were no reported injuries.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.