Maverick All-Sports Dome groundbreaking postponed

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The groundbreaking on Minnesota State University, Mankato’s $5.4 million Maverick All-Sports Dome is postponed.
The groundbreaking was set for today, but moved due to weather concerns.
The new dome will be located near the corner of Monks Avenue and Stadium Road.
Students approved a fee increase in December to help pay for the dome that will be used by students and the community.
Representatives from the Minnesota State system along with area business, government leaders and community sports leaders will now gather for the groundbreaking Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the southern end of Lot 23 on Minnesota State’s campus.
