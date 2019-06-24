New Ulm musician Matthew Olson returns for Bach and Brews

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - New Ulm’s own musician Matthew Olson headed back to the city Sunday for Bach and Brews.
The performance in part included J.S. Bach's story about a father asking his daughter to stop drinking coffee.
The show also included Baroque drinking songs.
Olson said he has known the Marti family, who works at the brewery, since he was in the Cub Scouts and that coming back is special to him.
“For us to come and bring this program of Bach’s music that we really enjoy, that’s meant to be performed in breweries, at Schell’s, my home brewery, is an absolute delight," he said.
The crowd also got to sing along in parts of the show as well.
