Paynesville Police Department asking for public’s help locating missing person

Paynesville Police Department asking for public’s help locating missing person
The Paynesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Steven Dale Row. (Source: Paynesville Police Department)
June 24, 2019 at 7:53 AM CDT - Updated June 24 at 7:53 AM

Paynesville, Minn. (KEYC) - The Paynesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Steven Dale Row.

The 50-year-old was last seen on May 23 at his residence in Paynesville, Minnesota.

Neighbors reported Row left his residence in his work truck, a blue 2005 Chevrolet 2500HD, Minnesota License Plate MAE592.

Prior to leaving his residence, Row appears to have been searching information on suicide.

Row is currently entered as a missing person and currently has a warrant for his arrest on 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct charges.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.