Paynesville Police Department asking for public’s help locating missing person

Paynesville, Minn. (KEYC) - The Paynesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Steven Dale Row.
The 50-year-old was last seen on May 23 at his residence in Paynesville, Minnesota.
Neighbors reported Row left his residence in his work truck, a blue 2005 Chevrolet 2500HD, Minnesota License Plate MAE592.
Prior to leaving his residence, Row appears to have been searching information on suicide.
Row is currently entered as a missing person and currently has a warrant for his arrest on 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct charges.
