Searles man pleads guilty to lesser charges in connection to wife’s death

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Searles man who allegedly caused his wife's death has pled guilty in one charge.
58-year-old Duane Johnson faces charges of criminal neglect, receiving stolen property, and third degree murder however he only pled to charges of criminal neglect this morning in Brown County Court.
According to the final autopsy report from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner, Debra Johnson's cause of death was due to an overdose of meth.
In the criminal complaint, Duane Johnson had allegedly admitted to police that he had given her the drugs.
As a result of his plea, the other two charges are dismissed and Johnson’s sentencing is set for Aug. 12.
