Stolen “Desert Big Horn” statue located

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Police locate a sculpture that was reported stolen over the weekend.
The "Desert Big Horn", one of 26 newly installed sculptures and valued at $16,800, was last seen June 21 and reported missing on June 23.
This is the second criminal act towards the sculptures after two women were caught on camera damaging another sculpture a little over a month ago.
“It’s just a feeling of disappointment like come on," Twin Rivers Council for the Arts Director Noelle Lawton said. "You know? We’re actually doing this for the good of the community for the public and so we would just hate to keep coming back to the pieces, doing repairs and running down these rabbit trails.”
Twin Rivers Council for the Arts and City Center Partnership offered a $500 reward for information.
At this time there is no information available about the finding.
