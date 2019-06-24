Yappy Hour takes over downtown bars

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Dogs took over a handful of downtown bar patios today as the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society hosted Yappy Hour.
Each of the five bars donated a percentage of their sales during the event hours to BENCHS – Those funds will go directly to the organization's dog and cat care.
There were free raw–hide treats and other goodies the animals got to enjoy while spending quality time with their owners and new friends.
BENCHS's mission aside from raising money was to create a fun environment and let the community knows dogs are always welcome at some of their favorite spots.
“Bar patios are dog friendly and the bars do want our patrons to come down town and enjoy some food and some beverages and bring your pet with you. So – it’s a really good opportunity to shed light that these bars are dog friendly,” BENCHS baord member Becky Otis said.
Otis says the donations will be a big help in funding food, medication, and other health care at BENCHS.
