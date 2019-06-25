Democratic debate: How Sen. Amy Klobuchar can attract voters

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 2020 presidential campaign enters a new phase this week as 20 declared Democratic hopefuls face off in their first primary debate in Miami.
Here’s how they were chosen:
They had to earn at least one percent support in three separate polls over the past six months, or receive donations from at least 65-thousand people across 20 states.
The Democratic National Committee then randomly split the qualifying candidates into two groups of ten. Amy Klobuchar made the cut and will debate Wednesday.
KEYC News 12 Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro has a preview.
When you put all of their pictures together, you can see just how big a group 20 candidates actually is.
That means Senator Amy Klobuchar needs to stand out in the crowd.
She's the candidate who is authentically from the Midwest. Amy Klobuchar announced her run for the White House in the middle of a snowstorm, and now, she's taking on a flurry of candidates.
“The advantage she has is that she is Minnesota, which is right next door to Iowa, so people in Iowa will understand her a little bit more,” said Van Susteren. Our Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren says Klobuchar comes across as a real person, and that’s a real asset. “She can talk to people, and that helps her and helps her connect, and I think that’s a very important thing in debates - ‘Who is like I am?’”
The official nominee won’t be chosen until July 2020.
Coming in September, Greta Van Susteren will provide in-depth analysis every Sunday. “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” shines a spotlight on the local impact of national politics. The show premieres Sunday, September 8th.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.