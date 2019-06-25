Democratic debate: How Sen. Amy Klobuchar can attract voters

“The advantage she has is that she is Minnesota, which is right next door to Iowa, so people in Iowa will understand her a little bit more,” said Van Susteren. Our Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren says Klobuchar comes across as a real person, and that’s a real asset. “She can talk to people, and that helps her and helps her connect, and I think that’s a very important thing in debates - ‘Who is like I am?’”