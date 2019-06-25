Economic impact: NCAA Final Four draws thousands to Minneapolis

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An estimated 91,000 visitors attended the 2019 NCAA Final Four in Minneapolis.
That data comes from the same analytics firm that examined the economic impact of the 2018 Super Bowl.
For the Final Four, the study estimated $143 million in economic impact.
It also found more than 400,000 people visited the Final Four games, Fan Fest, Final Four Friday and the Nicollet Mall events.
In comparison, Super Bowl 52 brought in more than $370 million in new spending to Minnesota and 125,000 visitors.
