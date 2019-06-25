Glencoe police seeking vehicle in hit and run

Driver sought in hit and run accident in Glencoe. (Source: AP Images)
By Kelsey Barchenger | June 25, 2019 at 10:50 AM CDT - Updated June 25 at 10:50 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Glencoe Police Department is looking for a vehicle that fled the scene of an accident.

The incident happened in the area of 12th Street, Ives Avenue just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Authorities say the victim's vehicle sustained moderate damage on the driver's side.

Police say the suspect vehicle would have white paint transfer on the front passenger side. A headlight lens was also broken out.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Glencoe Police Department.

