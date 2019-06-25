GMG ranked 6th largest Chamber of Commerce in Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Growth is the sixth largest chamber of commerce in Minnesota, based on membership.
The organization follows the chambers of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Rochester and St. Paul.
The 921 due-paying members also puts GMG behind St. Cloud, but only marginally, despite a much smaller population.
GMG Vice President Patrick Baker attributes that success to high community engagement in the greater Mankato area.
“Businesses, more than anything in a community, help drive that vitality,” Baker said. “They really drive and sort of provide that culture that we experience and we are so fortunate to have a really engaged community.”
Baker says GMG's integrated model is part of what has helped the organization grow.
Rather than separate groups, GMG’s chamber, economic development, visitors bureau and agricultural development all operate in the same location
“That has provided a lot of synergy between the staff and our organizations, where we’re able to really collaborate and have this cross pollination of ideas,” added Baker.
Baker says GMG has a busy summer ahead, which includes filling the empty CEO seat.
He says they currently interviewing candidates for the position.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.