Mankato City Council meeting, June 24, 2019

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s City Council meeting on June 24 tackled various issues including improvements to the Mankato Regional Airport.
Construction and renovations totaling $2.5 million for the airport passed, including improving two existing taxiways, constructing two new ones, and removing a separate one.
Repair to a runway is also included in the budget. Just over $250,000 of the total cost is the local share that will be coming from the airport capital fund.
The remainder of the total cost is coming from Federal Aviation Administration.
Along with the airport, a Sales Tax Contribution Agreement for VINE for qualifying capital improvements passed as well.
The VINE Adult Community Center will receive a sales tax grant with the maximum amount of $110,000 dollars that will go to such repairs as the wall along south Fifth Street.
A resolution requesting the commissioner of transportation of the state of Minnesota to establish ten road segments on the Municipal State Aid System.
This would give local governments access to construction and maintenance assistance from a state fund.
Roads in the conversation include Riverfront Drive, Saint Andrews Drive and Bassett Drive among others.
The goal is to provide safe streets and transportation for communities.
