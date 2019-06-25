MSU breaks ground on Maverick All-Sports Dome

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The MSU–Mankato athletic facilities are getting a face-lift this summer as crews begin construction on the multi-million dollar Maverick All–Sports Dome.
It’s an exciting time to be a Maverick as club teams, intramurals, varsity athletics, and many others within the community will be able to utilize the brand new complex set to open up this December.
"Mavs!"
It’s taken over a decade, but the idea of a sports dome is finally coming to fruition at MSU as crews break ground for the highly anticipated addition.
The multipurpose facility will be about one and a half soccer fields in size, with a handful of baseball and softball batting cages included while also allowing NCAA games to take place when the Minnesota weather wreaks havoc on the outdoor surfaces.
“That’s really going to be important, and help with the preseason with our February schedule. Hopefully some of the teams from the south will come up here. What also is important when the conference season starts is maybe not having to do site reversal,” said Lori Meyer, MSU head softball coach.
“I think there were a half dozen times last spring where we were saying, ‘Wish we had that sports bubble.’ It’ll be so nice to afford them that opportunity this spring. It’s just going to be a wonderful asset for that program and many more,” said Kevin Buisman, MSU Athletic Director.
The new facility is going to be at the intersection of Monks Avenue and Woodhaven Circle and will provide indoor space from mid–October to mid–April and outdoor turf space for the remainder of the year.
