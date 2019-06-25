Scholarships available at South Central College

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Students planning to attend South Central College (SCC) this fall to prepare for a high wage and in-demand career in Advanced Manufacturing may receive up to $2,000 towards their education.
SCC’s Faribault Campus Foundation and North Mankato Campus Foundation are providing the scholarships to new eligible students starting in one of the college’s three Advanced Manufacturing programs:
- Machine Tool Technology
- Mechatronics
- Welding
The scholarships will be awarded on a first come, first serve basis, as funds are limited.
Fall Semester starts August 26 and the deadline to apply for the Advanced Manufacturing scholarships is July 31.
Scholarship applications are available at www.southcentral.edu/scholarships.
