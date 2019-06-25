Shopko officially closes its doors in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Shopko closes its doors for good in Mankato.
The company began announcing restructuring in late 2018, with the closure of some pharmacy locations as well as stores, which includes the Mankato and Fairmont locations.
Shopko Optical is still operating at the Mankato location. They will relocate soon, according to signs posted outside the store.
The closure of Shopko in Mankato brings the total to six big box retailers that have closed in Mankato in the last two years.
