Sleepy Eye Police warn of “stranger danger”

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye Police Department asks parents to have a conversation with their kids about stranger danger in response to a recent incident.
Officials say they received a report of two young boys being approached by a stranger and offered gum.
The boys avoided the stranger and went home.
The man is described as mostly bald with short brown facial hair, wearing glasses and driving a grey four door truck with a matching topper.
He was also wearing a long sleeve black and green striped shirt, black pants and black shoes at the time of the incident.
Authorities say it's a good time to speak with kids about what they should do in this situation.
Anyone with information about this specific incident should contact the police department.
