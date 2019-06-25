St. Paul man among victims in Hawaii plane crash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A St. Paul man is among the 11 victims of a skydiving plane crash in Hawaii.
28-year-old Nikolas Glebov was on the Beechcraft King Air plane that crashed and burned on Oahu’s north shore Friday night after it appeared to turn back after takeoff.
The flight was operated by the Oahu Parachute Center skydiving company. There are four other victims of the crash that have yet to be confirmed by the Honolulu Medical Examiner.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the cause of the crash.
