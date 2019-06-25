St. Peter High School assists with Habitat for Humanity Home

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Each year, St. Peter High School students assist with building a habitat for humanity home… going to someone in the community.
The house was recently constructed and moved Tuesday morning to its permanent site about a half mile from the school.
This year, the recipient of the house is Karin Kopischke.
She is a St. Peter resident and says this home will go a long ways to give her three children a reliable home to grow up in.
“When I first got approved, they had to do some accommodations for me," explained Kopischke. "I have a disabled daughter so we needed a bigger bathroom and do a couple updates for the house. It feels like forever and then they are like here… here is your house!”
Kopischke hopes to have her family in their new home by the end of July.
