USDA: corn, soybean crops emerging across southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Corn and soybean crops are finally starting to emerge across Minnesota.
With planting season finally winding down, Minnesota operators are now turning to spraying their crops.
According to the weekly crop report from the USDA, about 96 percent of Minnesota corn emerged this week, 2 weeks behind last year and the 5-year average.
87 percent of the soybean crop has emerged, with some still intended to be planted. That’s nearly two weeks behind last year.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.