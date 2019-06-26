Arson suspect charged in Blue Earth County

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A man has been arrested in connection with an arson investigation over the weekend. He faces charges in Blue Earth County.
31-year-old Dosman K. Charles faces three felony counts of arson and two other felony charges related to the fires.
According to the criminal complaint, surveillance footage from the Mankato City Center Plaza appears to show Charles walking with a gas can just before two fires started early Saturday morning.
A car port attached to a home at South 4th Street caught fire just after 4:30 a.m.
That followed with a home that caught fire on Lincoln Street about an hour later.
Public Safety located and arrested Charles a few hours later.
They found tissue paper and a lighter on him and a two-gallon gas can in his car.
His initial court appearance is Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.