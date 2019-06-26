City of Mankato seeks help from state to fund city projects

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato is seeking help from the state to fund projects that enhance quality of life in Mankato.
The city plans to spend nearly $50 million on projects focusing on regional water quality and trail improvements.
They're requesting just over $20 million dollars in assistance through bonds from the state over the next three years.
Parts of the projects include developing treatment centers for runoff and dealing with erosion damage at sites like Land of Memories and Riverfront Park.
“Very important to the community that improvements, access to the river for recreational purposes is essentially, something that is desired in our community, particularly because we have flood walls and only so much area of the river that you can really get over,” said Mankato city manager, Pat Hentges.
Also included in the projects are the completion and maintenance of Riverfront Park.
