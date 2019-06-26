County Road 14 soil analysis upcoming, addresses road washout

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - County Road 14 near New Ulm experienced a mud slide, creating dicey conditions and even a washout under the road.
From here, repairs will be divvyed up in a two-part process.
First, officials will be taking soil samples of the slide area.
From there, stability analysis will be done to develop options for repair.
“With all that additional snow melt and the water saturating that hill further and plus we have a storm sewer outlet that dumps right out at that spot that the slope just could not hold itself up anymore and it just slid out," explained Seth Greenwood, Public Works Director in Nicollet County.
Greenwood expects the project to be done by spring of 2020, although late fall of 2019 is not out of the question.
