Former Minnesota Gophers football players’ lawsuit dismissed by federal judge

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by nine former University of Minnesota football players who claimed their rights were violated after a woman alleged she was the victim of a gang rape in 2016.
U.S. District Judge Donovan Frank found no merit to claims that the men were subjected to “extreme gender bias.”
No criminal charges were filed, but the university found 10 football players were responsible for sexual misconduct.
After appeals, five students were expelled or suspended.
