High schoolers tackle climate change from scientific, Christian perspectives

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - High school students are tackling a big issue this week at Gustavus Adolphus College from the lens of a scientist and a Christian.
The Gustavus Academy for Faith, Science and Ethics hosts high school students and incoming college freshman from across the country.
Every year, participants listen to lectures and take a scientific and Christian approach to discussing a specific topic.
The chosen topic each year is based on the following fall's Nobel Conference held at Gustavus.
This year, students are tackling issues surrounding climate change.
“So our big focus is on climate change and how we can model, as people of faith, can adjust response to that in our world,” said Gustavus Chaplain Maggie Falenschek. “So we’re exploring the ethics of climate change, how climate change affects different groups of people differently, and what our response to that can be as faithful and just people.”
Staff says the academy prepares leaders to build creative alliances between religion and science in order to address the world’s most pressing challenges.
