Hilltop Florist & Greenhouse closing after 139 years in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After 139 years in Mankato, Hilltop Florist & Greenhouse is closing its doors for good.
The owners are announcing their retirement after owning the business for 43 years.
With no family heir to take over the business, Hilltop Florist & Greenhouse will be officially closing on Saturday, July 27.
In celebration of its anniversary and retirement, the business will offer special rose promotions and sales throughout the month of July.
Hilltop Florist Weddings will remain in operation through January 31 of 2020.
