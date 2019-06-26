Horse riders kick up dust

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - Horses of all sizes with riders of all ages kicked up dust in Lake Crystal as they competed for trophies in various events.
For some youth, these competitions are where they spend their whole summer, and they wouldn’t have it any other way.
Riders and four-legged sidekicks train endlessly for competitions.
They talk to them and walk with them, all to spend a small fraction of that time in the actual competition ring.
“Every Sunday I have a horse show,” said Mankato Saddle Club Member Madeline Dubke.
She has been riding for three years and she does it all.
“Racing, pole weaving, jumping figure 8, speed dash and pendant,” said Dubke.
But her favorite part isn’t the buckles and banners.
“My favorite part about everything is just running in there I don’t really care if I win. I just like having fun," stated Dubke.
But others enjoy different things about the competitions.
“The freezies,” said Mankato Saddle Club Member Ella Holthaus.
Ella and her companion Bubbles have a strong friendship built through caring for each other.
“He’s beautiful and because he’s so nice,” Holthaus said of Bubbles. ”I feed him and I ride him a lot and I take care of him."
And performance in the ring is a tell tale sign of just how strong that bond is.
Riders will continue to race to competitions throughout the summer...
